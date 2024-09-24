Wulff Hansen & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wulff Hansen & CO. decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in General Mills by 4.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 40.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 5.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

GIS stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

