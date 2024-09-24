Wulff Hansen & CO. Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $391.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.62 and a 200 day moving average of $354.23.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.28.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

