XOMA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:XOMAP)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
XOMA Price Performance
Shares of XOMAP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. 2,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810. XOMA has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.
XOMA Company Profile
