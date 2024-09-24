XOMA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:XOMAP)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of XOMAP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. 2,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810. XOMA has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

