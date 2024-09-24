XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 9,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

