XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
XOMA Stock Performance
XOMA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. 9,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.
XOMA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.