XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Position Boosted by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,423 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 83.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,993,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 35.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 978,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 257,300 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $26,047,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of XPeng by 17.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

XPeng Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.75.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

