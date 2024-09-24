XPO (XPO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

XPO (NYSE: XPO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/19/2024 – XPO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – XPO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $143.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – XPO was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/5/2024 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – XPO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $115.13. 1,046,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average of $113.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

