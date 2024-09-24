Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $111.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 596,748 shares of company stock worth $61,010,053. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

