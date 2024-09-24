Xponance Inc. Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DexCom by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

DXCM opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

