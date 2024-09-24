Xponance Inc. Has $9 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $125.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $126.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

