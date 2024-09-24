Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Shares of COR opened at $228.36 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.21 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.97 and its 200-day moving average is $233.04.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

