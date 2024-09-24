Xponance Inc. Sells 991 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,016,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2,119.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 307,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,835,000 after buying an additional 293,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.03.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

