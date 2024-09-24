Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.26 and last traded at $47.26. Approximately 1,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Citizens & Northern Corp owned about 0.61% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

