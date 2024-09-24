Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.95

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 15036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDEF. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 516,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

