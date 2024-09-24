Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Trading Up 0.6%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Yamaha Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

