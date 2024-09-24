Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.76

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 19017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Zalando Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Zalando SE will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

