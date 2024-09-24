Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.55

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 46742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

About Zurich Insurance Group

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 22.20.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

