1,000 Shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Bought by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPCR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

