1,228 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,781,937.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,716.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,781,937.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,716.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $3,513,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.48.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $300.27 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.11 and a 200-day moving average of $270.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

