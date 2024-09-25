13,466 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 60.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 88,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 534,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after buying an additional 320,221 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

