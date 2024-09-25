1,603 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,979,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 476,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,176,000 after buying an additional 36,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $179.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.