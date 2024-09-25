16,581 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.
Solventum Stock Performance
Shares of SOLV opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Solventum
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.