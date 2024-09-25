16,581 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Solventum

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.