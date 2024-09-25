16,700 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 203.6% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.

AON stock opened at $347.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.77 and its 200-day moving average is $311.79. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

