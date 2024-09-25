1,826 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 133,012 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,119 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 515,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 113,698 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after buying an additional 111,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $47.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

