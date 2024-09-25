1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in NVR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Down 0.7 %

NVR stock opened at $9,644.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8,882.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,105.38. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $9,764.16.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.