1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FISB stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.64. 1st Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

