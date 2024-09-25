-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX) Trading Down 0.4%

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $28.16. 1,620,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

Get -1x Short VIX Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF stock. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management owned 1.24% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for -1x Short VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for -1x Short VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.