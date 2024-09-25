201,902 Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Purchased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EVGO. Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.
In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.
EVGO stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.59. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.80.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
