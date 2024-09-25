31,638 Shares in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) Acquired by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $4,194,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at about $20,388,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Up 9.7 %

NYSE ZK opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.33. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

