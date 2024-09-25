3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 100.4% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in 3M by 60.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,796,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 96,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.63.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.