4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.68) Per Share

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share.

FDMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FDMT opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,189,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after buying an additional 888,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 658,069 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,076.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 586,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after acquiring an additional 473,094 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $290,638.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $23,820,350.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $169,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $486,883. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

