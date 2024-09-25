4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the August 31st total of 345,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
4Front Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Wednesday. 195,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. 4Front Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
