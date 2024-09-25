4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the August 31st total of 345,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

4Front Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFNTF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Wednesday. 195,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. 4Front Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

