5,000 Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Purchased by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jamf by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,923,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jamf by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

