505,591 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Purchased by Point72 Italy S.r.l.

Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 505,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,128,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 10.9% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.78.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Stories

