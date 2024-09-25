5,412 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $374.93 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

