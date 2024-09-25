6,069 Shares in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.3 %

LMAT stock opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.38%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

