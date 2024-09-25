7,485 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in MSA Safety by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 122,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $3,625,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.35 and a 1-year high of $200.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSA. William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

