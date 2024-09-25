9,439 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,477 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,010.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 107,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

