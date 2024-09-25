9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Up 211.1% in September

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

9F Stock Up 0.7 %

9F stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. 9F has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Institutional Trading of 9F

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of 9F at the end of the most recent quarter.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

