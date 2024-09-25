AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a one year low of $35.11 and a one year high of $38.52.

Institutional Trading of AB Conservative Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

