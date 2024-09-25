Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Company Profile
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Mining & Exploration
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.