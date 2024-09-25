Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Buys 1,712 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 1,712 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $56,341.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,169,273 shares in the company, valued at $334,670,774.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 15,552 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $514,460.16.

On Friday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 7,957 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $266,957.35.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 11,798 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $392,283.50.

On Monday, September 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 1,486 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,008.28.

On Friday, September 13th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 7,501 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $245,507.73.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 21,769 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $679,192.80.

On Monday, September 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 23,053 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $696,661.66.

On Thursday, September 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 20,014 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $624,636.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 23,126 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.24 per share, for a total transaction of $722,456.24.

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $330,096.00.

Appian Price Performance

Appian stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.27. 384,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,745. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,008,000 after purchasing an additional 392,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after purchasing an additional 317,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $10,534,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at about $7,715,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Appian by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 236,230 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

