Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aben Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ABNAF remained flat at $0.06 on Wednesday. Aben Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Aben Minerals Company Profile

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

