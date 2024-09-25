Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Aben Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ABNAF remained flat at $0.06 on Wednesday. Aben Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
Aben Minerals Company Profile
