abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.70

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.70 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 58.90 ($0.79), with a volume of 3494347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.10 ($0.76).

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £224.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2,855.00 and a beta of 0.33.

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.

