Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on October 15th

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

ADN stock opened at C$17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$310.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$15.50 and a 52-week high of C$18.45.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.0074243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

