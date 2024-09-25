Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.72

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$52.72 and last traded at C$52.72, with a volume of 1186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.11.
Accelleron Industries Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.79.
About Accelleron Industries
Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.
