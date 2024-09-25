Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Acorn Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.
Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 61.26%.
About Acorn Energy
Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.
