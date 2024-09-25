Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) is one of 459 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Actinium Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals $81,000.00 -$48.82 million -1.06 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Competitors $147.19 million -$18.94 million 101.81

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Actinium Pharmaceuticals. Actinium Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

27.5% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Competitors 810 2391 6001 70 2.57

Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 529.83%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Actinium Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Actinium Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals N/A -101.69% -48.91% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Competitors -8,998.18% -106.33% -31.07%

Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Actinium Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML). The company focuses on advancing its development for product candidate Actimab-A, a therapeutic agent that has demonstrated potential activity in r/r AML patients. In addition, it engages with the National Cancer Institute under the cooperative research and development agreement for the development of Actimab-A in AML and other myeloid malignancies. Its Iomab-ACT, a next generation conditioning candidate, is being developed for improving patient access and outcomes for curative cell and gene therapies. Further, the company’s research and development activities primarily focus on advancing various preclinical programs for solid tumor indications. The company holds approximately 235 patents and patent applications, including various patents related to the manufacture of the isotope Ac-225 in a cyclotron. The company is based in New York, New York.

