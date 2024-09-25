ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €1.79 ($1.99) and last traded at €1.79 ($1.99). 3,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.80 ($2.00).
ad pepper media International Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is €1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.03.
About ad pepper media International
ad pepper media International N.V., an investment holding company, engages in the development of performance marketing solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: ad pepper, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper segment operates iLead, a lead generation platform, that helps in acquisition of client data free from financial risk; iSense, a targeting platform, that helps in delivering the right message to the right person in the right place at the right time; Mailpepper, an email marketing platform; and provides performance display online advertising solution.
