Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the August 31st total of 97,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Addex Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 65,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $10.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.