Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Adtran Networks Price Performance
Adtran Networks stock remained flat at $20.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Adtran Networks has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.
About Adtran Networks
