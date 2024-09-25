Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Adtran Networks Price Performance

Adtran Networks stock remained flat at $20.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Adtran Networks has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

Get Adtran Networks alerts:

About Adtran Networks

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.